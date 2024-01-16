Steam Deck and Lethal Company Top the Steam Charts - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 3, 2024, which ended January 16, 2024.

Lethal Company is up one spot to second place, while Baldur's Gate 3 dropped from second to third place. Call of Duty remained in fourth place and EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to fifth place.

Rainbow Six Siege, Rust, Anno 1800, Ready or Not, and Grand Theft Auto V all re-entered the top 10 this week.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Lethal Company Baldur's Gate 3 Call of Duty EA Sports FC 24 Rainbow Six Siege Rust Anno 1800 Ready or Not Grand Theft Auto V

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Apex Legends Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Counter-Strike 2 Lethal Company Baldur's Gate 3 Call of Duty War Thunder Dota 2 Warframe

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

