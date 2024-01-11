Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 169K and PS5 Sells 82K - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 221,738 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending December 31, 2023.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) remained in second place with sales of 192,620 units and Pikmin 4 (NS) is up one spot to third place with sales of 78,589 units. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (NS) is down one spot to fourth place with sales of 77,035 units.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) is in fifth place with sales of 53,238 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 46,452 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 38,472 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 168,866 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 81,943 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,159 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,119 units, and the 3DS sold 34 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 221,738 (1,549,401) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 192,620 (795,681) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 78,589 (1,119,027) [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 77,035 (510,477) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 53,238 (166,731) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 46,452 (5,631,598) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 38,472 (3,394,222) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 38,005 (5,400,275) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 37,147 (141,554) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 35,679 (5,246,363)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 107,928 (6,428,158) PlayStation 5 – 72,207 (4,298,170) Switch Lite – 31,547 (5,674,074) Switch – 29,391 (19,684,424) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,736 (666,687) PlayStation 4 – 1,119 (7,915,336) Xbox Series S – 605 (295,123) Xbox Series X – 554 (244,984) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 34 (1,192,744)

