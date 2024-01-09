PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in 2023, FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy Top Selling Games - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in 2023, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry.

Sales for the PS5 jumped 55.2 percent year-on-year, which makes it the biggest year ever for the console and the best year for PlayStation since 2014.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales down 16.7 percent year-on-year, while the Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console with sales down 14.2 percent.

The PlayStation 4 did actually see sales up 633 percent year-on-year as there was severe stock shortages in 2022, which improved in 2023.

Overall, there were 2.38 million video game consoles sold (panel data) in the UK in 2023. This is up 9.4 percent compared to 2022.

GSD data shows there were 38 million games sold in 2023, which is up 2.6 percent compared to 2022.

EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game in the UK in 2023. With the rebrand sales for the game were down 8.4 percent compared to FIFA 23 with 2.39 million units sold.

Hogwarts Legacy was the second best-selling game in the UK in 2023, as well as the best-selling physical game of the year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the third best-selling game with sales down nearly 39 percent compared to 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It should be noted, Modern Warfare 2 released in October, while Modern Warfare 3 released in November.

Over half of the sales for EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 were on PlayStation consoles.

The best-selling new IP in 2023 was Starfield, which came in 31st place. However, the game is available on Xbox Game Pass. This compares to 2022 with Elden Ring as the best-selling new IP, which came in fourth place.

Two Disney IPs performed well with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in sixth place and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in seventh place.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom came in ninth place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder came in 11th place. However, Nintendo does not share digital sales.

Other new releases includes Assassin's Creed Mirage in 14th place, the remake of Resident Evil 4 in 15th place, NBA 2K23 in 16th place, WWE 2K23 in 18th place, and F1 23 in 19th place.

There were nine million accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in 2023, which is down 4.5 percent year-on-year.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in 2023 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 4 FIFA 23 (EA) 5 Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar) 6 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Sony) 7 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (EA) 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 9 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)* 10 Diablo 4 (Activision Blizzard) 11 Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)* 12 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 13 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 14 Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft) 15 Resident Evil 4 Remake (Capcom) 16 NBA 2K23 (2K Games) 17 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros) 18 WWE 2K23 (2K Games) 19 F1 23 (EA/Codemasters) 20 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) *Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

