Puzzle Action Side-Scroller Gift Releases May 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch and PC - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bushiroad Games and developers Toydium and Million Edge announced the puzzle action side-scroller, Gift, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 9.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

When the protagonist wakes up, he finds himself on a luxury cruise ship. The game revolves around the story of his attempts to escape from the sinking ship and a group of passengers he feels nostalgic about.

Prologue

When the protagonist wakes up, he finds himself on a luxury cruise ship.

He attempts to escape from the sinking ship, while encountering other passengers who seem familiar.

Gift is a puzzle action game in which the goal is to escape from the sinking ship.

Changing Maps as the Story Progresses

As the story progresses, situations like a tilted interior and different water levels may happen inside the sinking ship. Thus, the appearance and gimmicks of the same area may vary at a different timing.

Make use of the changes and actions to solve puzzles and escape!

Challenges That Come Up to You

The sinking ship inevitably comes with danger. The upcoming waves, falling wood, or insane passengers. Get away from all the troubles and sometimes confront them in order to escape from the ship!

Encountering the Seemingly Familiar Characters

Other characters are also on board the luxurious cruise ship and are trapped inside. Please meet them and support their wishes and emotions while aiming to escape. Finally, an important encounter awaits you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles