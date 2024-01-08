PS5 Best-Seller in the UK in December as Sales Fall, Switch and Xbox Series X|S Sales Climb - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in December 2023, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry.

The PS5 was the only console to see sales down compared to November as sales did drop 19 percent month-on-month.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales up 39 percent month-on-month, while the Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console with sales up six percent.

Overall, there were nearly 500,000 video game consoles sold (panel data) in the UK in December 2023. This is up two percent month-on-month and up seven percent year-on-year.

GSD data shows there were 6.9 million games sold in December 2023, which is up two percent year-on-year.

EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to take first place as sales were boosted due to Christmas sales during the month of December.

There was one new game to debut on the December charts. Avatar Frontiers of Pandora debuted in eighth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is down one spot to second place in its second month, while Hogwarts Legacy remained in third place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up one spot to fourth place and Grand Theft Auto V climbed up five spots to fifth place. Sales for Super Mario Bros. Wonder were higher in December than its launch month in October.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fell from fourth to sixth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to seventh place. Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in ninth place, while Nintendo Switch Sports fell one spot to 10th place.

There were 2.07 million accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in December, which is up 63 percent percent compared to November and up 10 percent year-on-year. The White PlayStation 5 DualSense controller was number one, followed by the Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller. The PS4 DualShock 4 re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in December 2023 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 3 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 4 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)* 5 Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar) 6 Spider-Man 2 (Sony) 7 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 8 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Ubisoft) 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 10 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* *Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

