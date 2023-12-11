PS5 Best-Seller in the UK in November With Sales Up 129%, Xbox Series X|S Sales Up 4% - Sales

/ 1,845 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in November 2023, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry.

The PS5 accounted for "practically half" of all video game consoles sold during the month. PS5 sales are up 149 percent month-on-month and up 126 percent compared to November 2022.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console with sales up 231 percent compared to October 2023 and up four percent year-on-year.

The Nintendo Switch was the third best-selling with sales up 175 percent month-on-month, however, sales are down 19 percent compared to a year ago.

Overall, there were over 486,000 video game consoles sold (panel data) in the UK in November 2023. This is up 176 percent month-on-month and up 32 percent year-on-year.

Year-to-date, console sales are up 12 percent compared to the same period last year. This was due to improved sales of the PS5.

GSD data shows there were over 4.55 million games sold in November 2023, which is down three percent year-on-year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 debuted in first place, however, first three weeks of sales are down just under 38 percent compared to 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

EA Sports FC 24 came in second place with sales down slightly year-on-year compared to FIFA 23. The game saw strong discounted during Black Friday.

The release of the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy boosted sales of the game up 100 percent compared to October and enough to bring the game up to third place.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 after debuting in second place in October fell to fourth place in its second month on sale. Super Mario Bros. Wonder despite not including digital sales took fifth place for the month.

Football Manager 2024 debuted in sixth place with sales down four percent compared to last year's entry in the series. RoboCop: Rogue City debuted in 11th place.

There were 1.275 million accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in November, which is up 118 percent percent compared to October, but is down 3.5 percent year-on-year. The PlayStation Portal debuted in fifth place on the accessory charts. The product was sold out at retail.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in November 2023 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 2 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 3 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 4 Spider-Man 2 (Sony) 5 Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)* 6 Football Manager 2024 (Sega) 7 Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft) 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 9 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 10 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

*Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles