Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Sales Top 5 Million Units

CD Projekt Red announced the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 sold over five million units in 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 26, 2023. The base game originally released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in December 2020, followed by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in February 2022.

It was confirmed in early October 2023 Cyberpunk 2077 had sold over 25 million units worldwide.

