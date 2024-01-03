Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up two spots to take 1st place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 17, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy climbed up from sixth to second place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is down one spot to third place, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in its second week dropped three spots to fourth place.

EA Sports FC 24 and Grand Theft Auto V are in fifth and sixth places, respectively. NBA 2K24 is in seventh place and Bluey: The Video Game is in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 Bluey: The Video Game Just Dance 2024 Edition Marvel's Spider-Man 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

