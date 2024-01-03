Hogwarts Legacy Tops the UK Retail Charts to End 2023 - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending December 30, 2023. Sales for the game dropped 33 percent week-on-week.

For the first time in a decade EA's football franchise was not the best-selling game of the year on the UK retail charts as Hogwarts Legacy took the top spot. 2013's Grand Theft Auto V was the last time a game outsold EA Sports FC / FIFA.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in second place with sales down 63 percent, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up one spot to third place as sales fell 61 percent.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to fourth place with sales down 44 percent and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 remained in fifth place with sales down 64 percent. EA Sports FC 24 fell from first to sixth place as sales dropped 76 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Nintendo Switch Sports

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

