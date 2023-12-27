Steam Shares Best-Selling Games of 2023 - Baldur's Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, and More - Sales

/ 421 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Valve has released the list of the most popular games on Steam in 2023.

The categories are the best-selling games by gross revenue, top new game releases, most played games, highest grossing Early Access games, most played games on Steam Deck, most played games using a controller, and highest grossing VR games.

Each category is broken down into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze ranks with Platinum listing the top 12 games, Gold 13th to 24th place, Silver 25th to 50th place, and Bronze 51st to 100th place. Each of these groups are randomly ordered, so it isn't known what the best-selling game on Steam for the year was.

Here are the best-selling games on Steam as measured by gross revenue:

Apex Legends

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty (MW III, Warzone, MW II)

Counter-Strike 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Dota 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Lost Ark

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Sons of the Forest

Starfield

Here are the biggest launches on Steam as measured by revenue earned in first two weeks:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Baldur's Gate 3

Cities: Skylines II

EA Sports FC 24

Hogwarts Legacy

Payday 3

Remnant II

Resident Evil 4 (remake)

Sons of the Forest

Starfield

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Street Fighter 6

Here are the most played games as measured by the number of peak concurrent players:

Apex Legends

Baldur's Gate 3

Counter-Strike 2

Destiny 2

Dota 2

Goose Goose Duck

Hogwarts Legacy

Lost Ark

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Sons of the Forest

Starfield

Here are the top Early Access games as measured by gross revenue earned, including Early Access and full release revenue:

Against the Storm

Baldur's Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Demonologist

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Everspace 2

Farlight 84

Marvel Snap

My Time at Sandrock

Ready or Not

Sun Haven

Wartales

Here are the most played games on Steam Deck as measured by daily active player counts throughout the year (Only Steam Deck Verified games are counted):

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Dave the Diver

Elden Ring

Half-Life

Hogwarts Legacy

Grand Theft Auto V

Resident Evil 4 (remake)

Starfield

Vampire Survivors

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Here are the games that registered the most controller sessions:

Apex Legends

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Call of Duty (MW III, Warzone, MW II)

EA Sports FC 24

Elden Ring

FIFA 23

Hogwarts Legacy

NBA 2K23

Resident Evil 4 (remake)

Rocket League

Starfield

Street Fighter 6

Here are the most popular VR games based on revenue earned:

Beat Saber

Blade & Sorcery

Bonelab

Boneworks

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2

Ghosts of Tabor

Gorilla Tag

Half-Life: Alyx

Into the Radius VR

Pavlov

VTOL VR

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles