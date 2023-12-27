Steam Shares Best-Selling Games of 2023 - Baldur's Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, and More - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 421 Views
Valve has released the list of the most popular games on Steam in 2023.
The categories are the best-selling games by gross revenue, top new game releases, most played games, highest grossing Early Access games, most played games on Steam Deck, most played games using a controller, and highest grossing VR games.
Each category is broken down into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze ranks with Platinum listing the top 12 games, Gold 13th to 24th place, Silver 25th to 50th place, and Bronze 51st to 100th place. Each of these groups are randomly ordered, so it isn't known what the best-selling game on Steam for the year was.
Here are the best-selling games on Steam as measured by gross revenue:
- Apex Legends
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty (MW III, Warzone, MW II)
- Counter-Strike 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Dota 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lost Ark
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Sons of the Forest
- Starfield
Here are the biggest launches on Steam as measured by revenue earned in first two weeks:
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cities: Skylines II
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Payday 3
- Remnant II
- Resident Evil 4 (remake)
- Sons of the Forest
- Starfield
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Street Fighter 6
Here are the most played games as measured by the number of peak concurrent players:
- Apex Legends
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Counter-Strike 2
- Destiny 2
- Dota 2
- Goose Goose Duck
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Lost Ark
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Sons of the Forest
- Starfield
Here are the top Early Access games as measured by gross revenue earned, including Early Access and full release revenue:
- Against the Storm
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Demonologist
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Everspace 2
- Farlight 84
- Marvel Snap
- My Time at Sandrock
- Ready or Not
- Sun Haven
- Wartales
Here are the most played games on Steam Deck as measured by daily active player counts throughout the year (Only Steam Deck Verified games are counted):
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dave the Diver
- Elden Ring
- Half-Life
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Resident Evil 4 (remake)
- Starfield
- Vampire Survivors
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Here are the games that registered the most controller sessions:
- Apex Legends
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Call of Duty (MW III, Warzone, MW II)
- EA Sports FC 24
- Elden Ring
- FIFA 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
- NBA 2K23
- Resident Evil 4 (remake)
- Rocket League
- Starfield
- Street Fighter 6
Here are the most popular VR games based on revenue earned:
- Beat Saber
- Blade & Sorcery
- Bonelab
- Boneworks
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Gorilla Tag
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Into the Radius VR
- Pavlov
- VTOL VR
