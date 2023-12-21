Rumor: PlayStation Planning More Layoffs, Including at Insomniac - News

Sony might be looking to cut more staff at multiple PlayStation studios, including Insomniac Games, according to reports by Insider Gaming and Kotaku.

The information comes from documents obtained in the recent leak that also claims Sony could be looking to close one PlayStation studio as "one studio closure" is mentioned. It isn't known what studio this could be.

The reports claim Sony is looking to layoff 50 to 75 people at Insomniac Games with more layoffs across first-party PlayStation studios. The documents state "slimming down Ratchet and cutting new IP" wouldn't be enough to achieve Sony's goal.

"To remove 50-75 people strategically, our best option is to cut deeply into Wolverine and Spider-Man 3, replacing lower performers with team members from Ratchet and new IP," said Insomniac Games CEO Ted Price in a note.

While this information is from leaked documents it should be treated as a rumor and it is possible Sony's plans could have changed.

The video game industry has seen an estimated 9,000 employees laid off in 2023 alone.

