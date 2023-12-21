Rumor: PlayStation Planning More Layoffs, Including at Insomniac - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 494 Views
Sony might be looking to cut more staff at multiple PlayStation studios, including Insomniac Games, according to reports by Insider Gaming and Kotaku.
The information comes from documents obtained in the recent leak that also claims Sony could be looking to close one PlayStation studio as "one studio closure" is mentioned. It isn't known what studio this could be.
The reports claim Sony is looking to layoff 50 to 75 people at Insomniac Games with more layoffs across first-party PlayStation studios. The documents state "slimming down Ratchet and cutting new IP" wouldn't be enough to achieve Sony's goal.
"To remove 50-75 people strategically, our best option is to cut deeply into Wolverine and Spider-Man 3, replacing lower performers with team members from Ratchet and new IP," said Insomniac Games CEO Ted Price in a note.
While this information is from leaked documents it should be treated as a rumor and it is possible Sony's plans could have changed.
The video game industry has seen an estimated 9,000 employees laid off in 2023 alone.
Hopefully this will not end up being the case. 2023 has already been an awful year for game developers.
Why the fuck would you fire people from your most profitable studio by far. These people cost like 10 million per year and since most of the games Insomniac make are solid gold and very quickly compared to others, I don't see why firing 15% of Insomniac is a good idea.
It might be because of unsustainable development costs. For a start those Marvel Licensing Fees are costing a lot, for Miles Morales total dev cost was $285m and of that $106.5m went to Marvel. Net sales $554m and profits were $269m. Spider-Man 2 total dev cost is $315m, with a budget like that it needs to be doing a lot better than it has been.
Spider-Man 1 dev cost was just $90m and that sold 9m in a little over 2 months, SM2 has sold 6m in a little under 1 month, it is likely falling behind SM1. Then there's projected budgets for Wolverine & Spider Man 3 which are supposedly going to cost $305 & $385 respectively, which is insane. With massively increasing budgets if these games don't perform exceptionally well then it isn't lucrative for Sony to go down this path and sadly that may be why Sony are willing to lay off staff and downscale projects.
This really looks bad coming from Sony's most successful and efficient studio, currently.
Yikes. Insomniac have been doing wonders these last 5 years so to "cut deeply" into their major teams seems like an awful choice. That being said it is probably too ambitious for them to do 4 games at once which it sounds like, restructuring those projects might make sense.
Whoever was in charge of keeping their data safe should probably be let go. Insomniac has too many projects in the cooker to layoff too many employees.