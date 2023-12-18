Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts, GTAV Takes 2nd Place - Sales

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 12, 2023.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III remained in third place, and NBA 2K24 dropped three spots to fourth place. EA Sports FC 24 is up two spots fifth place and Hogwarts Legacy is up from eighth to sixth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 fell three spots to seventh place and Borderlands 3 re-entered the top 10 in eighth place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 dropped four spots to ninth place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III NBA 2K24 EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Borderlands 3 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

