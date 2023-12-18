EA Sports FC 24 Tops the Swiss Charts, Super Mario Bros. Wonder Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 313 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

EA Sports FC 24 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 48th week of 2023.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in second place, while Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to take third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to fourth place and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up one spot to fifth place.

Minecraft is up two spots to sixth place, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is up three spots to seventh place, and Nintendo Switch Sports is up one spot to eighth place. Super Mario RPG is down two spots to ninth place and God Of War: Ragnarök fell five spots to 10th place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 48, 2023: EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Minecraft The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario RPG God Of War: Ragnarök

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles