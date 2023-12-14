PS5 Sales Top 1.7M, NS and XS Fall - Europe Hardware Estimates for November 2023 - Sales

by, posted 6 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 1,710,324 units sold for November 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 16.20 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 521,626 units to bring its lifetime sales to 34.09 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 245,131 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.99 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,398 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.87 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 453,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 127,000 units. PS4 sold 1,257,341 units for the month of November 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 372,140 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 1,264,181(283.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 30,969 units (-11.2%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 255,174 units (-32.9). The PlayStation 4 is up by 756 units (28.6%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 1.09 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 118,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 298,000 units. It should be noted November included Black Friday, but not Cyber Monday.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 6.69 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 3.27 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.58 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for November 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,710,324 ( 16,197,326 ) Switch - 521,626 ( 34,087,364 ) Xbox Series X|S - 245,131 ( 6,986,826 ) PlayStation 4 - 3,398 ( 45,873,392 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe November 4, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 266,765 Switch - 71,125 Xbox Series X|S - 29,366 PlayStation 4 - 710

Europe November 11, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 360,697 Switch - 75,431 Xbox Series X|S - 50,535 PlayStation 4 - 649

Europe November 18, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 389,933 Switch - 88,020 Xbox Series X|S - 46,808 PlayStation 4 - 734

Europe November 25, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 692,929 Switch - 287,050 Xbox Series X|S - 118,422 PlayStation 4 - 1,305

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

