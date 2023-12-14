PS5 Sales Top 1.7M, NS and XS Fall - Europe Hardware Estimates for November 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 2,461 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 1,710,324 units sold for November 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 16.20 million units lifetime in Europe.
The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 521,626 units to bring its lifetime sales to 34.09 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 245,131 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.99 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,398 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.87 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by nearly 453,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 127,000 units. PS4 sold 1,257,341 units for the month of November 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 372,140 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 1,264,181(283.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 30,969 units (-11.2%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 255,174 units (-32.9). The PlayStation 4 is up by 756 units (28.6%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 1.09 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 118,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 298,000 units. It should be noted November included Black Friday, but not Cyber Monday.
2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 6.69 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 3.27 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.58 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Europe hardware estimates for November 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 1,710,324 (16,197,326)
- Switch - 521,626 (34,087,364)
- Xbox Series X|S - 245,131 (6,986,826)
- PlayStation 4 - 3,398 (45,873,392)
Weekly Sales:
Europe November 4, 2023 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 266,765
- Switch - 71,125
- Xbox Series X|S - 29,366
- PlayStation 4 - 710
Europe November 11, 2023 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 360,697
- Switch - 75,431
- Xbox Series X|S - 50,535
- PlayStation 4 - 649
Europe November 18, 2023 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 389,933
- Switch - 88,020
- Xbox Series X|S - 46,808
- PlayStation 4 - 734
Europe November 25, 2023 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 692,929
- Switch - 287,050
- Xbox Series X|S - 118,422
- PlayStation 4 - 1,305
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
That PS5 number is insane. That's the highest Europe November sales on record. Previously the best EU Nov was the DS in 2008 which sold 1.56m in that month. PS4's peak November in Europe was 1.28m in 2015.
Highest US November sales on record
1st place is the PS4 in 2016 which sold 2.51M.
2nd place is the Wii in 2008 at 2.04M
3rd is a tie between the DS in 2009 and Xbox 360 in 2011 at 1,700,000M (yes the same exact number).
PS5 really crushed it in Europe, as usual.
Good job Europe! And good job PS5.
This hopefully makes up somewhat for the poor overall showing in the US, at least from PS5's end.
Nintendo and Microsoft didn’t get the same love from Europe. I guess the population of Europe isn’t the demographic that Nintendo and Microsoft are shooting for.
Sony has dominated Europe since the PS1 came out. Nintendo didn't support the PAL market very well in the days of the NES and SNES, preferring to focus on North America and Asia. Sega made some pretty decent headway in Europe and South America when they still made consoles. Nintendo does seem to have dome better in recent years.
Microsoft... doesn't seem to deal very well with the world outside of the Anglosphere.
Also yes it does make up (at least on PS5’s end) because it is the #1 best November sell ever
How poor was on the PS5 side, as they sold 1,135.700 just in the US (November)? While XBox sold "just" about half (634.800).
Best Selling Console in US in November
2023: PS5 1.13M
2022: PS5 1.14M
2021: NS 1.10M
2020: NS 1.35M
2019: NS 1.56M
2018: PS4 1.56M
2017: PS4 1.58M
2016: PS4 2.51M
2015: PS4 1.53M
2014: Xbox One 1.20M
2013: PS4 1.25M
2012: Xbox 360 1.26M
2011: Xbox 360 1.70M
2010: NDS 1.50M
2009: NDS 1.70M
2008: Wii 2.04M
2007: NDS 1.53M
2006: NDS 0.91M
2005: GBA 0.82M
2004: GBA 1.10M
2003: PS2 & GBA 1.30M
2002: PS2 >1.00M
2001: PS2 ?
2000: PS2 ?
So yes this was a rather "poor" year for all the consoles. An average of 1.46M selling for the best selling.
Compared to the past 3 years, it is doing alright. And is par for the course. Nintendo and Microsoft though got hit with a ton of bricks. Hopefully December brings better sales for all three of them.
Did the PS4 really sell 2.51 mill in Nov because of the introduction of the Slim and Pro models? Or is it a typo?
PS4 sold 2.51M in 2016. I would assume so because both the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim released on Sept 7, 2016.
PS5 is the PS2 Remake
UK really saved the Xbox Series X|S from doing far worse in Europe. 138K of the 245K of the Xbox Series X|S sold in Europe were in the UK in November.
Are the numbers on the main page already global?
