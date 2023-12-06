Xbox Series X|S Outsells Original Xbox in the UK, PS5 Nearing 3DS Sales in the UK - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter announced the Xbox Series X|S has outsold lifetime sales of the original Xbox in the UK, according to GfK data.

He also revealed the PlayStation 5 is getting close to outselling the lifetime sales of the 3DS/2DS in the UK.

"In the UK, Xbox Series S and X has now overtaken sales of the original Xbox, "said Dring. "PS5 is now closing in on 3DS/2DS sales (gfk data)."

In the UK, Xbox Series S and X has now overtaken sales of the original Xbox. PS5 is now closing in on 3DS/2DS sales (gfk data) — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) December 6, 2023

