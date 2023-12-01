Baldur's Gate 3 Has Been Beaten by Over 1.3 Million Players - News

Larian Studios has announced over 1.3 million players have beaten Baldur's Gate 3.

Like a holiday turkey overstuffed with a moist heap of meaty bread, so too have you overstuffed our collective heart here at Larian," said Larian Studios.

"Since our launch in August, over 1.3 million players have completed Baldur's Gate 3, which, to continue the holiday metaphor, has made even the most blackened Belgian heart expand to at least three times its normal size. We’re so thrilled to see so many of you are loving - and, you know, finishing - the game. Even now, doctors are closely monitoring our David Walgrave in case he begins to show signs of smiling."

Patch 5 released this week that adds new epilogues, the Honour Mode, Custom Mode, as well as improving the performance on both the PC and PlayStation 5 due to all the work gone into optimizing the game for the Xbox Series S.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available now for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and GOG. The release date for the Xbox Series X|S versions of Baldur's Gate 3 will be announced at The Game Awards on December 7.

The physical Deluxe Edition for Baldur's Gate 3 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in Q1 2024 for $79.99 / €79.99. Pre-orders are available now at the Larian Merch Store in North America and Europe.

