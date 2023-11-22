Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III has debuted in first place in its second week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 45th week of 2023.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down one spot to second place, while EA Sports FC 24 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in third and fourth places, respectively. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 dropped three spots to fifth place, while The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is up one spot to sixth place.

Minecraft is down from sixth to seventh place, Assassin's Creed Mirage fell three spots to eighth place, Mario Party Superstars is down one spot to ninth place, and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in 10th place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

