Spirittea Tops 150,000 Players and Generated $1 Million in Revenue in Week One

Developer Cheesemaster Games's Mike Rose has announced Spirittea surpassed 150,000 players and generated $1 million in week one.

The game was also profitable on its first day and week one profits were three times that of development costs.

"We launched Spirittea last Monday, and it's been one of our biggest launches to date," said Rose.

"It's been a *fascinating* launch, due to where the game has been most successful Usually we do very well on Steam, then the console versions catch up in the months afterwards For Spirittea, Steam was our weakest platform, with Xbox and Switch accounting for 80% of the revenue!

"I think the reason for this, is at least in part due to the way that the Steam store has evolved in the last couple of years, compared to the console stores Way more AAA publishers have started popping their stuff on Steam, having failed to make non-Steam PC platforms happen.

"In turn, Steam has become more AAA-heavy which means there are more eyeballs on the bigger releases, and less for the smaller releases. On console the playing field remained pretty much the same. In fact there's *less* AAA on Switch since the Switch can't really handle newer AAA.

"So at launch, Spirittea easily moved into the Top Sellers charts on Switch, and has stayed there This means that while Steam sales have begun to naturally drop, Switch sales are staying solid, as people are discovering the game more through the Top Sellers.

"On Xbox, Game Pass has (as usual) been huge for us. Spirittea was actually meant to launch in 2022, but after we got a Game Pass deal we decided hey, let's make this thing even bigger and better -- hence the delay into 2023, and the 100+ hours of content.

"Over 100,000 people have played the game on Game Pass in the last week and we've heard plenty of people say they bought the game on Steam or Switch after playing the Game Pass version So once again, a ridiculously good experience for us."

Spirittea released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on November 13.

