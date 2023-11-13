RoboCop: Rogue City Debuts in 9th on the Swiss Charts, Super Mario Bros. Wonder Takes 1st - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has remained in first place in its second week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 44th week of 2023.

RoboCop: Rogue City debuted in ninth place.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and EA Sports FC 24 remained in second and third places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place and Assassin's Creed Mirage remained in fifth place.

Minecraft is up two spots to sixth place, while The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom remained in seventh place. Mario Party Superstars is up one spot to eighth place. Nintendo Switch Sports rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 43, 2023: Super Mario Bros. Wonder Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Assassin's Creed Mirage Minecraft The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mario Party Superstars RoboCop: Rogue City - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports

