Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Was Reportedly Developed in 16 Months

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) today and the game has been panned by critics with the campaign only taking around four hours to complete.

Over a dozen current and former Call of Duty developers speaking with Bloomberg revealed the game started out an expansion for 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

The sources claim Activision executives decided to reboot the project and told Sledgehammer Games it would be a sequel to 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II rather than an expansion. This forced the developers to complete the campaign in about 16 months, which is the shortest development time for a new Call of Duty game in years.

Some employees had to work nights and weekends in order to finish the game and they felt betrayed by leadership as they were promised there would no longer be crunch following Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was developed with similar crunch.

An Activision spokesman has denied the claims the game was originally an expansion and said it was conceived as a "premium game" from the beginning.

Sledgehammer Games studio head Aaron Halon said the game was "a new type of direct sequel" to the previous game as that could be why some staff might have been convinced the game was an expansion. The game lets players transfer their weapons and gear from last year's game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

