Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Campaign Can be Finished in 4 Hours - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 826 Views
The single-player campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III can reportedly be finished within four hours, according to people who have been playing the game in Early Access.
Call of Duty streamer Marley13 beat the campaign in one sitting and it took him four hours to complete it.
Another player took to Twitter claiming to take their take, but was able to beat it within three to four hours and described it as "lackluster."
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on November 10.
Tried to take my time with #MWIII but it was over in the blink of an eye (3-4Hrs).— James - JGOD (@JGODYT) November 2, 2023
I know 99.999% of people do not actively buy Cod for the Campaign, but one word to describe it is Lackluster.
Basic Missions and Graphics are what you expect, but how is there no Sniping Style… pic.twitter.com/lRUC2n2zO5
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I know pretty much everyone only buys it for the multiplayer anyway but 4 hours? Damn. I remember way back in the day, the first COD game (when they used to be set in WW2) lasted me around 8h at least.
yah this is quite short lol. I have no interest in the campaign what-so-ever and only play multiplayer but this is very short. At the same time; if they know that nobody is really interested into it, I'm fine having them focusing on the MP (resource wise) instead.
You have to remember that this MW3 only got 2 years of development instead of the usual 3 years, and was originally planned to be an expansion for MW2 instead of a full game. Usually each of the 3 main CoD studios operates on a 3 year rotation, each studio getting 3 years to make their game, however, in 2020 Sledgehammer was supposed to release a CoD game on their own, but Activision leadership was unhappy with how it was shaping up and in 2018 Sledgehammer were removed from the game and Treyarch got brought in to finish the game, which became CoD Black Ops Cold War. Then Sledgehammer developed CoD Vanguard from 2018 to 2021 when it released. 2023 was supposed to be a Treyarch CoD in the now changed 3 year rotation, in development from 2020-2023, but for some reason their next CoD got delayed to 2024, and instead Sledgehammer's expansion for 2022's COD MW2 got turned into a full on CoD MW3 for 2023, with only 2 years of development since Sledgehammer released CoD Vanguard.
Yeah this had to have started out as an expansion that Activision decided to get some extra bucks out of.
Makes Spider-Man 2 seem like a long game in comparison.
What's this got to do with Spider-Man?
People were mentioning about how short Spiderman 2 was in it's campaign. This campaign is shorter. Was referring to game length.
Fair enough, are they also mentioning how short Alan Wake 2 is or any linear game for that matter?
Yes spiderman should had been more long, they should put loading times for everything in the next one, maibe shove some loot management too and shove loading times too, loading times for spiderman to take his suit and piss, make the map unreadable or dont even make one, make players waste time as much as possible. That way we can brag game is long !!!