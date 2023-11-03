Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Campaign Can be Finished in 4 Hours - News

The single-player campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III can reportedly be finished within four hours, according to people who have been playing the game in Early Access.

Call of Duty streamer Marley13 beat the campaign in one sitting and it took him four hours to complete it.

Another player took to Twitter claiming to take their take, but was able to beat it within three to four hours and described it as "lackluster."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on November 10.

