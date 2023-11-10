The Forest Quartet Headed to Switch on November 17 - News

Publisher Bedtime Digital Games and developer Mads & Friends announced the narrative puzzle game, The Forest Quartet, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 17.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in December 2022.

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer for the game below:

Read details on the agme below:

The Forest Quartet is a 3D narrative puzzler about a gone, but not forgotten, lead singer. Play her spirit and travel through three acts unique to the members of her band for a final farewell concert. Face their emotions, solve puzzles and fight the corruption plaguing their souls.

About

Kirk – Something strange has taken over the once green and lush nature that Kirk would draw his inspiration from. The fungus slowly creeps and turns growth into decay. Use the power of your voice to restore the forest.

– Something strange has taken over the once green and lush nature that Kirk would draw his inspiration from. The fungus slowly creeps and turns growth into decay. Use the power of your voice to restore the forest. JB – The forest has become an abyss of darkness. Creatures have awoken from the depths of the underground, swarming JB’s house. Find the light that once existed to reignite JB’s musical spark.

– The forest has become an abyss of darkness. Creatures have awoken from the depths of the underground, swarming JB’s house. Find the light that once existed to reignite JB’s musical spark. Sebastian – A volcano has erupted, spitting lava out into the nearby forest causing fires and destruction. Reestablish a system of water in the deep underground and reconnect lost pipes to stop the volcanic eruption.

Features

Spirit Power – Sing to interact with objects, create light with your fingertips. Glide, float, and transform into butterflies to explore the band members’ psyches.

– Sing to interact with objects, create light with your fingertips. Glide, float, and transform into butterflies to explore the band members’ psyches. Listen Closely – Environments and objects add unique layers to the soundtrack. Whether it be crackling forest fires or the cold winds from the deep caverns.

– Environments and objects add unique layers to the soundtrack. Whether it be crackling forest fires or the cold winds from the deep caverns. A Story of Life – Live through heartbreak and loss. Recover from grief and restore the band’s musical spark.

– Live through heartbreak and loss. Recover from grief and restore the band’s musical spark. Relaxing Gameplay – No written descriptions or instructions, progressively gain powers for your travels.

Note from the Developer

The Forest Quartet is a personal and family made project. The original jazz score is composed by Mads’ father, Nina is voiced by his sister, the soundtrack is performed by select musicians from The Danish Radio Big Band based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

