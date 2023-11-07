Call of Duty Tops the Steam Charts, For The King II Debuts in 6th - Sales

Call of Duty has shot up from fifth to first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 45, 2023, which ended November 7, 2023.

For The King II debuted in sixth place.

Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in second place, while the Phantom Liberty expansion took ninth place.

ARK: Survival Ascended in its second week fell from first to third place, while EA Sports FC 24 dropped one spot to fourth place. Baldur's Gate 3 is down from fourth to fifth place.

Cities: Skylines II has dropped from second to seventh place. Steam Deck is up one spot to eighth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Call of Duty Cyberpunk 2077 ARK: Survival Ascended EA Sports FC 24 Baldur's Gate 3 For The King II - NEW Cities: Skylines II Steam Deck Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Red Dead Redemption 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty Cyberpunk 2077 War Thunder ARK: Survival Ascended Apex legends EA Sports FC 24 Baldur's Gate 3 For The King II - NEW Cities: Skylines II

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

