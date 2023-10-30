Gran Turismo 7 Getting a 'Big Update' That Adds 7 New Cars - News

Gran Turismo series producer Kazunori Yamauchi teased a "big update" is coming to Gran Turismo 7 is coming next week.

Specific dates for the update were not given, however, a pre-update silhouette image teased it will add seven new cars to the game. It isn't known if any new tracks or track variants will also be added.

Gran Turismo data miner Nenkai claims the seven cars being added in the update are the following:

Lexus LFA ’10

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon ’18

NISMO 400R ’96

Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5 – 16 Evolution II ’91

Dodge Charger RT 426 Street Hemi ’68

Porsche 911 (992) GT3 RS ’22

Tesla Motors Model 3 Performance ’23

Gran Turismo 7 released for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in March 2022.

