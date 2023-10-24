Report: PlayStation's Media Molecule to Layoff 15-20% of Employees - News

LittleBigPlanet developer Media Molecule is reportedly looking to layoff around 15 to 20 percent of its employees, according to GLHF who spoke with sources.

Employees were reportedly informed about the layoffs in an internal meeting held today, October 24. Around 20 staff will be laid off reducing the number of employees from 135 to a target of 115.

Media Molecule was founded in 2006 and acquired by PlayStation in 2010. The studio is best known for developing the LittleBigPlanet series, Dreams, and Tearaway.

The studio announced in April of this year it will end live support for Dreams on September 1 as the team is shifting its focus on "an exciting new project."

