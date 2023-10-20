PS5 Best-Seller With Over 600,000 Units Sold - Europe Hardware Estimates for September 2023 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 633,693 units sold for September 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 13.80 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 224,263 units to bring its lifetime sales to 33.33 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 193,914 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.63 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 6,505 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.87 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 56,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 10,000 units. PS4 sold 577,372 units for the month of September 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 184,215 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 303,993 (92.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 34,875 units (-15.2%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 80,284 units (-26.4). The PlayStation 4 is up by 5,200 units (398.5%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up over 36,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 69,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 15,000 units. It should be noted there are five weeks in September, while there were four in August.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 4.33 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.53 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.21 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for September 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 633,693 ( 13,804,055 ) Switch - 224,263 ( 33,333,078 ) Xbox Series X|S - 193,914 ( 6,632,246 ) PlayStation 4 - 6,505 ( 45,865,729 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe September 2, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 147,150 Switch - 46,292 Xbox Series X|S - 43,092 PlayStation 4 - 1,325

Europe September 9, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 140,004 Switch - 45,049 Xbox Series X|S - 40,412 PlayStation 4 - 1,331

Europe September 16, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 102,495 Switch - 43,496 Xbox Series X|S - 33,124 PlayStation 4 - 1,288

Europe September 23, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 104,984 Switch - 43,446 Xbox Series X|S - 30,929 PlayStation 4 - 1,278

Europe September 30, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 139,060 Xbox Series X|S - 46,357 Switch - 45,980

PlayStation 4 - 1,283

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

