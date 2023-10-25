Demoing Earth Defense Force 6 Alongside Series Producer Nobuyuki Okajima - Preview

If you haven't yet seen the global announcement trailer for Earth Defense Force 6, do yourself a favor and watch it now. It perfectly encapsulates the wacky energy, over-the-top action, and monster-movie charm of the franchise. In an industry where a lot of properties take themselves far too seriously, Earth Defense Force is gleefully, disarmingly unpretentious. That certainly seems to be the case with the latest installment, Earth Defense Force 6 (EDF 6), which launches in the West in spring 2024.

Earlier this month, in Manhattan during New York Comic Con, I was fortunate to demo the game alongside longtime series producer Nobuyuki Okajima. While I blasted cyborg frogs, concrete walls, and school bus-sized ants, Okajima-san, via a helpful translator, Toshi, shared his insights on the game's story, its mechanics, its relationship to Earth Defense Force 5, and what old and new audiences can expect to get out of it.

For folks unfamiliar with the Sandlot-developed franchise, Earth Defense Force is an action-packed third person shooter series where heroic soldiers protect Earth from alien invaders. There are 11 total games, but only six mainline titles, which form a set of three duologies. EDF 6, which arrived in Japan last August and will launch globally early next year, completes a duology with Earth Defense Force 5. Because of the strong narrative connection between the two games, anyone eager to try out 6 should invest first in 5.

Indeed, narrative plays a bigger role in EDF 6, according to Okajima-san — moreso than in previous EDF titles. "People are starting to notice the story side of this game," said Okajima. "People think of EDF as a shoot-em-up — go on a mission, kill everything, rinse and repeat — but for EDF 5 going into 6, a lot of Japanese users have started commenting on the story. The story side of EDF has really evolved in the last two titles."

I didn't get to experience much of the story during my 45-minute demo, but Okajima promised more than a few revelations, including the origins and makeup of the alien invaders and the identity of the mysterious civilian hero from the last game. "EDF 6 brings those [loose ends] together, ties them all up, and it makes it clear why and who and where all these things happened," he said.

What I did get to experience was almost an hour of high-octane, breathless combat against giant alien frogs and insects. EDF 6 isn't the prettiest shooter — its PS5 graphics look at least a generation behind — nor the most refined, but it is one of the more viscerally exciting. There is something incredibly satisfying about shooting invading aliens with powerful weapons, and saving your home planet in the process.

There's also something addictive about the game, helped by the slow drip of new weapon unlocks after each completed level. Earning a new shotgun or missile launcher, or leveling up an existing assault rifle or bazooka, consistently provides a hearty shot of dopamine "Even if you play for one mission — a 20 minute session — there's always a sense of growth every time you play," said Okajima. "That keeps bringing players back."

What I enjoyed most about EDF 6, during my limited time with the game, is how enthusiastically old-school it is. The controls are simple, straightforward, and easy to grasp — almost to the point of making the game's tedious tutorial level superfluous — and the rules of engagement are uncomplicated. It also proudly supports two-player splitscreen gameplay, at a time when local multiplayer options are fewer and farther between. Overall, EDF 6 feels like something you'd play with friends in the arcades in the early 2000s. It has that easy-to-learn, difficult-to-master vibe.

The downside to that approachable, uncomplicated gameplay — and something I felt even after only two levels — is a sensation of repetition and tedium. The non-stop shooting and waves of identical enemies can get tiresome, no matter the guilty satisfaction of mowing down scores of monsters from outer space. With a friend or two along for the ride, I expect things would seem less monotonous. That certainly holds true for earlier games in the franchise.

Despite some monotony during the demo, I'm eager to play the full game on PS5 next year. I don't expect it to enter the game-of-the-year conversation, but I do expect the same reliable, accessible third-person action that has defined the series for generations. In the end, EDF 6 is more of the same, despite a stronger focus on story, improved (but still outdated) graphics, and more content and weapons. Ultimately, I think that's a good thing, since EDF fills a niche mostly unoccupied in the current gaming landscape.

Okajima, as the current architect of the series, agrees: "Anyone can play it, anyone can go back to when they used to play it, and it's still enjoyable in the same way."



I'd like to thank Okajima-san for guiding me through the game and for his thoughtful commentary, Toshi for his gracious translation, and ONE PR Studio for arranging the demo and interview. Earth Defense Force launches in the West on PS5, PS4, and PC in spring 2024.

