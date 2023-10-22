Switch vs Xbox 360 Sales Comparison in the US - September 2023 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox 360.

The Xbox 360 launched in the US in November 2005, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

Switch Vs. Xbox 360 US:

Gap change in latest month: 10,721 - NS

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,954,668 - X360

Total Lead: 7,626,664 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 42,188,962

Xbox 360 Total Sales: 34,562,298

September 2023 is the 79th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in the US. During the latest month, the Nintendo Switchhas outsold the Xbox 360 by 10,721 units.

In the last 12 months, the Xbox 360 has outsold the Nintendo Switch by 1.95 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the Xbox 360 by 7.63 million units.

The 79th month for the Nintendo Switch is September 2023 and for the Xbox 360 it is May 2012. The Switch has sold 42.19 million units, while the Xbox 360 sold 34.56 million units during the same timeframe. The Xbox 360 sold current Switch sales in month 98.

The Xbox 360 sold 43.75 million units in the US during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 1.56 million units to outsell the Xbox 360 in the US.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

