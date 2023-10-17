Kill It With Fire VR Launches November 7 for PS VR2 - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Casey Donnellan Games announced the first-person spider-hunter game, Kill It With Fire VR, will launch for the PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation VR2 on November 7.

Droves of eight-legged freaks have taken over the neighborhood. The only way to get rid of them? Burn it all down. Embark on an exciting mission offering a mix of action, humor, and destruction as exterminators rid homes of fright-inducing spiders.

Equip an arsenal with everything from flamethrowers to shurikens, then lay waste to these creepy crawlies. Start the hunt by using the trusty spider tracker to locate eight different species of the not-so-tiny monsters and put them to rest. Scan environments for clues, complete challenges, and collect upgrades. Combining action and puzzles with a procedurally generated environment will make each playthrough a new adventure.

Journey through a visually stunning and whimsical world infested with the arachnid demons. A bright and colorful palette helps balance out the eerie aura of the sinister little pests roaming the grounds. The mellow and somber music combined with distressing sound effects are tailored to overall tone, providing an immersive experience that is both thrilling and entertaining.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

