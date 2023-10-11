Nintendo Switch Update Improves Stability and Adds to Banned Word List - News

Nintendo has released firmware update version 17.0.0 for the Nintendo Switch.

The update made "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

While it isn't listed Dataminer OtmealDome via Twitter says the update has added to the bad words list by banning "thot" and "reeee" in all languages, as well as blocking various censor-evading slang for testicles in Japanese. Other offensive terms were added in all languages as well.

OtmealDome stated "pretty much every system component was updated," new error code messages were added, a number of Home menu messages were changed, GUI files were changed, and time zone data was updated.

And for the changes to the bad words lists, see below.https://t.co/0AsWLrNGFS — GhoulmealDome 👻 (@OatmealDome) October 11, 2023

