Switch Best-Seller, PS5 Sales Up 178% - Japan Hardware Estimates for September 2023

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 364,038 units sold for September 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 30.82 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 227,048 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4.46 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 26,360 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.52 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 3,325 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.65 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 6,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 26,000 units. PS4 sold 220,798 units for the month of September 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 785 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 201,587 units (-35.6%). PlayStation 5 sales are up by 145,258 (177.6%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 19,007 units (-41.9%). The PlayStation 4 is up 3,262 units (5,177.8%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 30,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 46,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 16,000 units. It should be noted there are five weeks in September, while there were four in August.

2023 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 2.93 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.03 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.11 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for September 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 364,038 (30,820,552) PlayStation 5 - 227,048 (4,456,328) Xbox Series X|S - 26,360 (515,536) PlayStation 4 - 3,325 (9,648,615)

Weekly Sales:

Japan September 2, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 83,238 PlayStation 5 - 52,107 Xbox Series X|S - 6,698 PlayStation 4 - 982

Japan September 9, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 80,068 PlayStation 5 - 43,631

Xbox Series X|S - 4,387 PlayStation 4 - 834



Japan September 16, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 71,592 PlayStation 5 - 38,619 Xbox Series X|S - 1,677 PlayStation 4 - 374



Japan September 23, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 72,601 PlayStation 5 - 46,738 Xbox Series X|S - 9,064 PlayStation 4 - 708

Japan September 30, 2023 hardware estimates:

Switch - 56,539 PlayStation 5 - 45,953 Xbox Series X|S - 4,534 PlayStation 4 - 427

