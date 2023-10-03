Cyberpunk 2077 Tops the Steam Charts, EA Sports FC 24 Debuts in 3rd - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Cyberpunk 2077 has topped the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 40, 2023, which ended October 3, 2023. The Phantom Liberty expansion is up from fifth to second place.

EA Sports FC 24 debuted in third place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - BlackCell (Season 06) debuted in eighth place, and Fate/Samurai Remnant debuted in 10th place.

Baldur's Gate 3 is up two spots to fourth place, Call of Duty re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, and Party Animals is up one spot to sixth place.

Steam Deck fell from third to seventh place and Starfield is up one spot to ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty EA Sports FC 24 - NEW Baldur's Gate 3 Call of Duty Party Animals Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - BlackCell (Season 06) - NEW Starfield Fate/Samurai Remnant - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty EA Sports FC 24 - NEW Baldur's Gate 3 PUBG: Battlegrounds Dota 2 Call of Duty Party Animals Apex Legends

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

