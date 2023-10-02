EA Sports FC 24 Has 2nd Biggest Launch of 2023 on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 425 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

EA Sports FC 24 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 30, 2023.

Launch retail sales of the game in the UK are down 30 percent compared to 2022's FIFA 23, which was expected given the rebrand. The game did have the second biggest launch of 2023 behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but ahead of Hogwarts Legacy.

Mortal Kombat 1 is down to second place with sales dropping 83 percent in its second week. Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place, and Grand Theft Auto V is up three spots to fifth place.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shot up the charts to eighth place with sales up 216 percent following a price promotion. The Witcher 3: Complete Edition is up 12 spots to 10th place with sales up 59 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 - NEW Mortal Kombat 1 Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Minecraft (NS) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles