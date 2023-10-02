Mortal Kombat 1 Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Mortal Kombat 1 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 24, 2023.

Payday 3 has debuted in second place.

NBA 2K24 is in third place, The Crew Motorfest is in fourth place, and Marvel's Avengers is in fifth place. Grand Theft Auto V is in sixth place, Titanfall 2 is in seventh place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Mortal Kombat 1 - NEW Payday 3 - NEW NBA 2K24 The Crew Motorfest Marvel's Avengers Grand Theft Auto V Titanfall 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy AFL 23

