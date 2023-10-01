EA Sports FC 24 Retail Sales Are Down 30% in the UK Compared to FIFA 23 - Sales

Electronic Arts this year rebranded its FIFA sports franchise of video games to EA Sports FC and the first entry under the new title saw launch sales at retail in the UK down 30 percent compared to 2022's FIFA 23. This is according to GfK data reported by the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

The Nintendo Switch version is the only one to have see sales increase year-on-year, while all other versions saw a drop in sales at retail. The game did have the second biggest launch of 2023 behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but ahead of Hogwarts Legacy.

"Physical launch sales of EA Sports FC in the UK are down 30% over last year’s FIFA 23," said Dring. "EA had expected some short-term impact as a result of the rebrand."

He added, "In terms of physical versions… UK launch sales of EA Sports FC on Switch are up (slightly) compared to the launch of FIFA 23. It’s the only platform that has posted a sales improvement year-on-year."

He continued, "EA Sports FC’s physical launch in the UK is the second highest of the year, behind Zelda but ahead of Hogwarts Legacy."

