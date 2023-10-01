Roguelite Undead West Announced for PC - News

posted 19 minutes ago

Publisher Retrovibe and developer Deathless Games have announced oguelite bullet hell action game, Undead West, for to PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Undead West is a western themed roguelite bullet hell where the player uses an array of weapons, whiskey infusions and buffs gained from defeating bosses to complete each stage.

The cowboy you play has been killed in a revolver duel against the Man in Red. Death agrees to resurrect you so that you may carry out your quest for revenge. But there is a catch. Death requests that you pay back your revival debt in souls. Every adversary killed on the road to vengeance grants you a soul that can be used to unlock various new guns to use, as well as whiskey—a mixture used during combat for short boost.

Viewing the action from top down perspective, navigate the hazard filled areas swarming with demons, skeletons and swarms upon swarms of bullets to reach each of the ominous bosses culminating in a fight against the Man in Red.

Shoot your way through enemies, dodge through numerous traps, unlock new guns and whiskey boons as well as colorful outfits in this western noir tinged shooter.

Key Features:

Wide array of weapons including various types of revolvers, shotguns, rifles or even bow and minigun!

Seven western themed stages with randomized rooms and enemy spawns.

Unique enemies and bosses to defeat on each stage.

Whiskey infusions, special buffs and boon rewards.

Unlockable outfits for your character!

Noir tinged pixel art visuals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel.

