Payday 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and More Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

Cyberpunk 2077 has topped the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 39, 2023, which ended September 26, 2023.

Pre-orders for EA Sports FC 24 shot up to second place.

Payday 3 debuted in fourth placem the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion debuted in fifth place, Party Animals debuted in seventh place, and Mortal Kombat 1 debuted in ninth place.

Steam Deck is in third place, Baldur's Gate 3 is in sixth place, Resident Evil 4 is in eighth place, and Starfield is in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Cyberpunk 2077 EA Sports FC 24 - Pre-orders Steam Deck Payday 3 - New Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - NEW Baldur's Gate 3 Party Animals - NEW Resident Evil 4 Mortal Kombat 1 - NEW Starfield

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Cyberpunk 2077 EA Sports FC 24 - Pre-orders Steam Deck Payday 3 - New Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - NEW Baldur's Gate 3 Party Animals - NEW Apex Legends Resident Evil 4

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

