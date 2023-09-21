Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Headed to Game Pass Next Week - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2023 showcase announced Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be added to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on September 26.

The collection includes remasters of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Justice for All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trials and Tribulations.

It was also announced Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Microsoft Store in early 2024.

Uncover the truth and save the day when Phoenix wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy comes to @Xbox Game Pass September 26!



No objections? We'll see you in court! pic.twitter.com/8RDzJhwqTC — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) September 21, 2023

