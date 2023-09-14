Bandai Namco Announces Tales of Arise Beyond the Dawn Expansion - News

/ 492 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced the Beyond the Dawn expansion for the action RPG Tales of Arise. It will launch on November 9.

View the Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn expansion announcement trailer below:

Read details on the expansion below:

Sometimes a story is over, but not quite done. Over a year has passed since the conclusion of Tales of Arise, but there’s more to the story that hasn’t been told yet. Enter Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn, the upcoming expansion to The Game Awards 2021 RPG of the Year from Bandai Namco Entertainment. Adding over 20 hours of game content, the new expansion adds new quests, dungeons, boss fights, and an epic new story arc all within the backdrop of an evolving, beautiful fantasy world.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn begins one year after the conclusion of the original Tales of ARise. Alphen and the rest of The Six are caught between being revered as the Liberating Hero of Dahna and reviled as the Destroyer of Rights by Renans. By chance, Alphen and his party meet a young girl named Nazamil, who is the daughter of a Renan Lord and a Dhanan. Will the six be able to change the fate of the girl who will eventually fall under the curse of the mask? Explore the world again with party members who are connected together with a strong bond, experience exciting new challenges and see a world that is at once familiar yet evolved since the conclusion of the original story.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn will be presented with both English and Japanese voice-overs, with text localizations in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Neutral Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean.

Tales of Arise is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles