Level-5 Reveals TGS 2023 Schedule - News

posted 6 hours ago

Level-5 has announced its live stream schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023, as well as opening its TGS 2023 website.

Read the details below:

Stage / Live Broadcasts

At the LEVEL-5 booth, we will be setting up a stage with four high-definition LED displays.

There, we’ll deliver the latest updates and visuals of the new titles in an atmosphere so immersive, it will make you feel like you’ve stepped into the game worlds!

In addition to appearances by distinguished guests like WasyaganaTV and QuizKnock, there’s also going to be a special live performance commemorating LEVEL-5’s 25th anniversary!

Enjoy an exciting lineup of iconic songs!

All on-stage events will be streamed live on the official LEVEL-5 YouTube channel! You can enjoy the show even from outside the venue!

※All programs will also be available as VODs.

Stage Schedule

September 21

21:00 to 21:50 – Tokyo Game Show 2023 Official Streaming: “news five” – Starting September 21 at 21:00 JST, we will be streaming a live broadcast on the “Tokyo Game Show 2023 Official Streaming.” Tune in for the latest game updates and information on the general event schedule. Titles to be introduced: Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, DECAPOLICE, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time, and Megaton Musashi: Wired. Featuring host Kousuke Hiraiwa and comedy duo America Zarigani (Tetsuya Yanagihara and Yoshiyuki Hirai).

September 23

10:30 to 11:10 – FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time Special Stage Show: Your Guide to a New Life, Spanning More Than 1000 Years – We will present the latest info on the new entry in the Fantasy Life series, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time! Along with gameplay, let us introduce new Lives and be your guides to the mysterious island where the adventure takes place. Featuring Keiji Inafune (LEVEL5 comcept chief creative officer) and comedy duo America Zarigani (Tetsuya Yanagihara and Yoshiyuki Hirai).

– We will present the latest info on the new entry in the Fantasy Life series, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time! Along with gameplay, let us introduce new Lives and be your guides to the mysterious island where the adventure takes place. Featuring Keiji Inafune (LEVEL5 comcept chief creative officer) and comedy duo America Zarigani (Tetsuya Yanagihara and Yoshiyuki Hirai). 11:35 to 12:20 – 25th Anniversary T-Pistonz Special Live Concert – We are hosting an extravagant live event in celebration of LEVEL-5’s 25th anniversary! T-Pistonz is making a comeback with a passionate performance of classic songs from Inazuma Eleven‘s heyday! Including other special guest appearances! Get ready for an electrifying stage! Featuring T-Pistonz, King Cream Soda, ZUMA (NIJIIRO ZAMURAI), and host Mayu Yoshioka.

– We are hosting an extravagant live event in celebration of LEVEL-5’s 25th anniversary! T-Pistonz is making a comeback with a passionate performance of classic songs from Inazuma Eleven‘s heyday! Including other special guest appearances! Get ready for an electrifying stage! Featuring T-Pistonz, King Cream Soda, ZUMA (NIJIIRO ZAMURAI), and host Mayu Yoshioka. 12:45 to 13:25 – How to Make a Memorable Mystery Game: Kazutaka Kodaka (Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE) x Akihiro Hino (Professor Layton) – Kazutaka Kodaka, known for his involvement in mystery games such as the Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE and Danganronpa series, is joining us as a guest for a conversation between creators! We will delve deep into the mystery games that each other is working on. You might even get some exclusive behind-the-scenes insights on game production… Featuring Kazutaka Kodaka (Too Kyoo Games representative), Akihiro HIno (LEVEL-5 president and CEO), and host Haru Tachibana.

– Kazutaka Kodaka, known for his involvement in mystery games such as the Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE and Danganronpa series, is joining us as a guest for a conversation between creators! We will delve deep into the mystery games that each other is working on. You might even get some exclusive behind-the-scenes insights on game production… Featuring Kazutaka Kodaka (Too Kyoo Games representative), Akihiro HIno (LEVEL-5 president and CEO), and host Haru Tachibana. 13:45 to 14:15 – Leading Voice Actors Announced! Inazuma Walker On Tour at Tokyo Game Show 2023 – A special stage show uncovering the secrets of the latest entry in the series, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road! Featuring the announcement of the lead voice actors and secret anecdotes about the trailer?! Featuring Akihiro Hino (LEVEL-5 president and CEO), Mocchan (LEVEL-5 employee), and the unannounced voice actors for Unmei Sasanami and Haru Endou.

– A special stage show uncovering the secrets of the latest entry in the series, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road! Featuring the announcement of the lead voice actors and secret anecdotes about the trailer?! Featuring Akihiro Hino (LEVEL-5 president and CEO), Mocchan (LEVEL-5 employee), and the unannounced voice actors for Unmei Sasanami and Haru Endou. 14:35 to 15:35 – Voice Actors VS Jewelry Heist?! DECAPOLICE Special Stage Show – DECAPOLICE gameplay with live commentary! Our goal is to clear the long version of the “Jewelry Heist” that can be played at our booth. Do our voice actors have what it takes to find and arrest the jewel thief?! Featuring Yuu Hayashi (Zhang Tsinghua voice actor) and GOR☆GEOUS.

– DECAPOLICE gameplay with live commentary! Our goal is to clear the long version of the “Jewelry Heist” that can be played at our booth. Do our voice actors have what it takes to find and arrest the jewel thief?! Featuring Yuu Hayashi (Zhang Tsinghua voice actor) and GOR☆GEOUS. 16:00 to 16:45 – 25th Anniversary T-Pistonz Special Live Concert – We are hosting an extravagant live event in celebration of LEVEL-5’s 25th anniversary! T-Pistonz is making a comeback with a passionate performance of classic songs from Inazuma Eleven‘s heyday! Including other special guest appearances! Get ready for an electrifying stage! Featuring T-Pistonz, King Cream Soda, ZUMA (NIJIIRO ZAMURAI), and host Mayu Yoshioka.

September 24

10:30 to 11:00 – Professor Layton’s Deciphering Special – The Professor Layton series has entered its 17th year. We will showcase the charm of the series, popular both in Japan and internationally, in a fun quiz format! This is an interactive activity that welcomes participation from both attendees and viewers, so please feel encouraged to join in wholeheartedly. Featuring Fujikawa-Q (Famitsu editorial department) and host Haru Tachibana.

– The Professor Layton series has entered its 17th year. We will showcase the charm of the series, popular both in Japan and internationally, in a fun quiz format! This is an interactive activity that welcomes participation from both attendees and viewers, so please feel encouraged to join in wholeheartedly. Featuring Fujikawa-Q (Famitsu editorial department) and host Haru Tachibana. 11:25 to 12:10 – 25th Anniversary T-Pistonz Special Live Concert – We are hosting an extravagant live event in celebration of LEVEL-5’s 25th anniversary! T-Pistonz is making a comeback with a passionate performance of classic songs from Inazuma Eleven‘s heyday! Including other special guest appearances! Get ready for an electrifying stage! Featuring T-Pistonz, King Cream Soda, ZUMA (NIJIIRO ZAMURAI), and host Mayu Yoshioka.

– We are hosting an extravagant live event in celebration of LEVEL-5’s 25th anniversary! T-Pistonz is making a comeback with a passionate performance of classic songs from Inazuma Eleven‘s heyday! Including other special guest appearances! Get ready for an electrifying stage! Featuring T-Pistonz, King Cream Soda, ZUMA (NIJIIRO ZAMURAI), and host Mayu Yoshioka. 12:35 to 13:10 – Professor Layton x QuizKnock Mystery Show – Two members of QuizKnock, who are in charge of developing puzzles for the upcoming Professor Layton game, are joining us on stage! They will be holding a wide-ranging talk about their memories of Professor Layton and the secrets to creating riddles. Additionally, there will be an interactive puzzle designed specifically for attendees and viewers on this day. And last but not least, the release of a new must-see video for fans of the Professor Layton series…?! Featuring Fukura-P and Yoshiaki Yamamoto of QuizKnock.

– Two members of QuizKnock, who are in charge of developing puzzles for the upcoming Professor Layton game, are joining us on stage! They will be holding a wide-ranging talk about their memories of Professor Layton and the secrets to creating riddles. Additionally, there will be an interactive puzzle designed specifically for attendees and viewers on this day. And last but not least, the release of a new must-see video for fans of the Professor Layton series…?! Featuring Fukura-P and Yoshiaki Yamamoto of QuizKnock. 13:30 to 14:00 – Catch the Latest Info! “Inazuma V” Chronicle Stage Show – “Chronicle Mode” in Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road will feature over 4500 players from throughout the series history! Join us with our viewers and guests as we take on a quiz about the game’s latest updates! Featuring Hirofumi Nojima (Shuuya Gouenji voice actor), Yuka Terasaki (Tenma Matsukaze voice actor), and host Take.

– “Chronicle Mode” in Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road will feature over 4500 players from throughout the series history! Join us with our viewers and guests as we take on a quiz about the game’s latest updates! Featuring Hirofumi Nojima (Shuuya Gouenji voice actor), Yuka Terasaki (Tenma Matsukaze voice actor), and host Take. 14:30 to 15:45 – WasyaganaTV On Tour at LEVEL-5 – WasyaganaTV will present a special live show introducing all titles featured in the LEVEL-5 booth! They will be playing all 4 games! And there are even going to be gifts for the audience?! Make sure to check it out! Featuring Mafia Kajita and Yuichi Nakamura.

– WasyaganaTV will present a special live show introducing all titles featured in the LEVEL-5 booth! They will be playing all 4 games! And there are even going to be gifts for the audience?! Make sure to check it out! Featuring Mafia Kajita and Yuichi Nakamura. 16:05 to 16:50 – 25th Anniversary T-Pistonz Special Live Concert – We are hosting an extravagant live event in celebration of LEVEL-5’s 25th anniversary! T-Pistonz is making a comeback with a passionate performance of classic songs from Inazuma Eleven‘s heyday! Including other special guest appearances! Get ready for an electrifying stage! Featuring T-Pistonz, King Cream Soda, ZUMA (NIJIIRO ZAMURAI), and host Mayu Yoshioka.

