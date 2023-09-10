Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Has Been Rated in Singapore - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment released Horizon Forbidden West in February 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. it now appears a Complete Edition of the game might be coming out soon.

A rating for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has appeared on the Singapore's rating board. The rating says it will launch for the PlayStation 5 sometime this year.

"Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is a compilation containing the original adventure game Horizon Forbidden West (Advisory 16) and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores expansion," reads the classification information. "Set on post-apocalyptic Earth, the protagonist, Aloy, travels to the west to discover the source of a mysterious signal and to find a way to restore Earth. The compilation is classified M18 for sexual references."

