Microsoft Claims Xbox Series X|S Minecraft Ratings 'is Not Indicative of Any New Versions' - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Minecraft this week was rated for the Xbox Series X|S in the US by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). his is the second rating for an Xbox Series X|S version of Minecraft. The game was rated in Germany last month.

Microsoft in a statement sent to VideoGamesChronicle says the ratings are part of standard approvals that is regularly goes through.

"Given the number of platforms and geographies in which Minecraft is available, we periodically go through rating reviews and updates with different regional boards," said a Microsoft spokesperson. "This recent rating is not indicative of any new versions or platform support for Minecraft in the near future."

There is currently no native version of Minecraft for the Xbox Series X|S as it is the Xbox One version that is currently playable on the Xbox Series X|S.

