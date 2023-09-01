Square Enix Reveals TGS 2023 Lineup and Schedule - News

Square Enix has announced its lineup of games and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2023, as well as opening its TGS 2023 website.

Square Enix at TGS 2023 will be showcasing Final Fantasy XVI, Foamstars, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, Star Ocean: The Second Story R, and more.

Read the details below:

Lineup:

Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS) – Theater

X Online (PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS) – Theater Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Switch) – Experience, Live Stream, Theater

(Switch) – Experience, Live Stream, Theater Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch, PC) – Family Game Park

(Switch, PC) – Family Game Park Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android) – Theater

(iOS, Android) – Theater Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4, PC, Mac) – Playable, Stage, Theater

(PS5, PS4, PC, Mac) – Playable, Stage, Theater Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – Theater

(PS5) – Theater FOAMSTARS (PS5, PS4) – Playable, Stage, Theater

(PS5, PS4) – Playable, Stage, Theater Imperial SaGa (PC, iOS, Android) – Stage

(PC, iOS, Android) – Stage Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Theater, Family Game Park

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Theater, Family Game Park PowerWash Simulator (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Theater

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Theater Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (iOS, Android) – Stage

(iOS, Android) – Stage Star Ocean: The Second Story R (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Theater

Schedule:

September 21

21:00 – PowerWash Simulator Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Program – A special program for the popular game PowerWash Simulator at Tokyo Game Show 2023 with the latest information on the game and its Japanese-localized version. Featuring host Susumu Imadachi, guest Furukawa Mirin (Dempagumi.inc), Ken Akaishizawa (localization producer), Ken Rose (localization director), and Daisuke Yamamoto (localization producer).

September 22

20:00 – Square Enix Music: Music Program (title tentative) – Coming soon.

(title tentative) – Coming soon. 21:00 – Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Episode – Regularly shown on Square Enix’s official YouTube channel, “Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit” series is hosting a special Tokyo Game Show 2023 episode! On this installment of the game-centered variety program, join Eiko Kano, Kenta Sakai (Alco and Peace), and Masayuki Kibe (game scenario writer) as they visit booths to play through some anticipated titles and show viewers around the exhibition. Featuring Eiko Kano, Kenta Sakai (Alco and Peace), and Masayuki Kibe (game scenario writer).

September 23

15:15 – SaGa Series Tokyo Game Show 2023 Specail Stage – Get ready for the latest updates on the SaGa franchise! Don’t miss the chance to catch a special mini-live event exclusively at Tokyo Game Show 2023, featuring a stage filled with rich information from SaGa! Featuring host Nobuo (of the comic duo PENGUINS), Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series general director), Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer), Kazuma Oushu (Imperial SaGa Eclipse producer), and Kenji Ito (composer).

– Get ready for the latest updates on the SaGa franchise! Don’t miss the chance to catch a special mini-live event exclusively at Tokyo Game Show 2023, featuring a stage filled with rich information from SaGa! Featuring host Nobuo (of the comic duo PENGUINS), Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series general director), Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer), Kazuma Oushu (Imperial SaGa Eclipse producer), and Kenji Ito (composer). 19:00 – Fall PC Game Festival – Coming soon.

September 24

11:00 – Infinity Strash – Just Before Release! Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project Special Announcement Stage – Get ready to embark on a journey through every nook and cranny of ‘Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure of Dai,’ with our special guests! Featuring Shimofuri Myojo Seiya (comedian), Yurino Okada (celebrity), Takumi Kasai (Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai producer), and host Shohei Taguchi.

– Get ready to embark on a journey through every nook and cranny of ‘Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure of Dai,’ with our special guests! Featuring Shimofuri Myojo Seiya (comedian), Yurino Okada (celebrity), Takumi Kasai (Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai producer), and host Shohei Taguchi. 12:30 – Get the Facts – Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – Get the low-down on Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince in a special broadcast brought to you by the monsters themselves! A must-see for anyone wanting to discover more about the latest title in the Dragon Quest Monsters series.

– Get the low-down on Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince in a special broadcast brought to you by the monsters themselves! A must-see for anyone wanting to discover more about the latest title in the Dragon Quest Monsters series. 13:15 – FOAMSTARS Party in Tokyo Game Show 2023 – The first official FOAMSTARS broadcast! Get ready for a show full of FOAMSTARS gameplay, with famous guests. New information about the game will also be released!

– The first official FOAMSTARS broadcast! Get ready for a show full of FOAMSTARS gameplay, with famous guests. New information about the game will also be released! 15:00 – Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXXIX – Our next Letter from the Producer LIVE comes straight from the Tokyo Game Show 2023 show floor, and will share the latest details and live gameplay for Patch 6.5, “Growing Light”! (Please note that the presentation slides will include both Japanese and English text, but the presentation audio will be in Japanese only.) Featuring Naoki Yoshida (Final Fantasy XIV producer and director) and Toshio Murouchi (Final Fantasy XIV global community director).

More information to be updated!

