Armored Core VI Debuts at the Top of the Steam Charts - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon has debuted in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 35, 2023, which ended August 29, 2023.

Sunkenland debuted in 10th place.

After several weeks at the top, Baldur's Gate 3, has dropped down to second place. Pre-orders for Starfield have taken third place ahead of its official release on September 6.

Steam Deck is up two spots to fourth place, Call of Duty dropped one spot to fifth place, and Forza Horizon 5 is up from ninth to sixth place. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is up one spot to seventh place in its second week.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon - NEW Baldur's Gate 3 Starfield - Pre-order Steam Deck Call of Duty

Forza Horizon 5 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Wayfinder Cyberpunk 2077 Sunkenland - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon - NEW Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Baldur's Gate 3 Starfield - Pre-order Destiny 2 Apex Legends Steam Deck PUBG: Battleground Call of Duty Naraka: Bladepoint

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

