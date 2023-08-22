The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Debuts on the Steam Charts, Starfield Pre-orders Take 2nd Place - Sales

/ 274 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Baldur's Gate 3 has remained in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 34, 2023, which ended August 22, 2023.

Pre-orders for Starfield have taken second place ahead of its release next month. Pre-orders for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon have climbed from ninth to fifth place.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of two new titles in the top 10 as it debuted in eighth place. Madden NFL 24 debuted in 10th place.

Call of Duty remained in fourth place, Steam Deck fell from second to sixth place, and Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the to p10 in seventh place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Baldur's Gate 3 Starfield - Pre-order 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) Call of Duty Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - Pre-order Steam Deck Cyberpunk 2077 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - NEW Forza Horizon 5 Madden NFL 24 - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Baldur's Gate 3 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Starfield - Pre-order 雀魂麻將(MahjongSoul) PUBG: Battleground Apex Legends Call of Duty Armored Core VI Fire of Rubicon - Pre-order Steam Deck Wayfinder

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles