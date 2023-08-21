PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in July, Remnant II Debuts in 1st - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in July 2023 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four week period of July 2 to July 29.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in terms of units sold and dollar sales. The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console in terms of units sold and dollar sales.

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch all saw sales drop year-on-year.

2023 year-to-date the PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console in terms of both units sold and dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch is in second in both rankings, and the Xbox Series X|S comes in third.

Overall spending on video games in July was up one percent year-on-year from $4.16 billion to $4.19 billion. Spending on video game content increased two percent from $3.64 billion to $3.72 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 19 percent from $362 million to $292 million.

Overall spending on video games in 2023 year-to-date is up one percent percent from $30.28 billion to $30.68 billion. Spending on video game content is flat year-to-date with $26.52 billion, while video game hardware sales is up 17 percent from $2.49 billion to $2.92 billion.

Remnant II debuted in first place on the software charts for July 2023 and is the 18th best-selling game of 2023 year-to-date.

There were two other new releases in the top 20 for the month. Pikmin 4 debuted in sixth place and Exoprimal debuted in 16th place.

Diablo IV dropped one spot to second place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) is up three spots to third place. Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to fourth place and Final Fantasy XVI fell from second to fifth place.

Several classic Call of Duty titles saw a big boost in sales in July due to the multiplayer servers being restored on Xbox consoles. Call of Duty: Black Ops II re-entered the top 20 for the first time since April 2017. It took 13th place. Call of Duty: Black Ops III re-entered the top 20 in 20th place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for July 2023:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2023 year-to-date:

