Pikmin 4 Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 93K, PS5 Sells 50K - Sales

/ 548 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Pikmin 4 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 78,838 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 6, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) is up one spot to second place with sales of 14,673units, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up to third place with sales of 14,143 units.

Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (NS) in its second week falls from second to fourth place with sales of 13,172 units. Minecraft (NS) remained in fifth place with sales of 8,486 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) climbed up from ninth to sixth place with sales of 6,921 units

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is up one spot to seventh place with sales of 6,491 units, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 6,044, and Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,951. Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,799 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 93,210 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 50,358 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,276 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 789 units, and the 3DS sold 56 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 78,838 (596,388) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 14,673 (1,804,457) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,143 (5,410,605) [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (Spike Chunsoft, 07/28/23) – 13,172 (31,439) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,486 (3,216,083) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,921 (4,078,880) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,491 (1,143,918) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,044 (5,250,701) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,951 (1,273,753) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,799 (5,085,843)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 73,626 (5,241,389) PlayStation 5 – 48,463 (3,543,790) Switch – 11,467 (19,483,778) Switch Lite – 8,117 (5,441,552) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,895 (553,134) Xbox Series X – 3,132 (209,686) PlayStation 4 – 789 (7,891,739) Xbox Series S – 144 (269,006) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 56 (1,192,024)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles