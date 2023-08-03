Remedy Communications Director 'Feels Larian's Pain' on the Xbox Series S - News

Remedy Entertainment Communications Director Thomas Puha via Twitter stated he feels the pain that Larian Studios is dealing with getting the seamless drop-in and drop-out co-op for Baldur's Gate 3 to run on the Xbox Series S.

Puha says developers need to take into account the technical limitations of the Xbox Series S from the beginning of development.

"I feel Larian's pain on Series S," said Puha. "Its not about 'just optimize at the end'...You have to take into account the technical limitations from the beginning of development. Nobody really wants to think of that when you start making your game, when everything is possible."

Larian Studios released Baldur's Gate 3 today on the PC, while it is set to launch on the PlayStation 5 on September 5. The Xbox Series X|S version of the game has been delayed as the engineers at the studio are working hard to get the seamless drop-in and drop-out co-op for Baldur's Gate 3 working on the Xbox Series S.

The studio is hoping to have an update on the Xbox Series X|S version of the game by the end of the year.

