Larian Studios Working Hard to Get Split-Screen for Baldur's Gate 3 Working on Xbox Series S - News

/ 278 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Larian Studios director of publishing Michael Dous via Twitter says the engineers at the studio are working hard to get the seamless drop-in and drop-out co-op for Baldur's Gate 3 working on the Xbox Series S.

The studio is hoping to have an update on the Xbox Series X|S version of the game by the end of the year.

"We've said many times in the past that the issue is getting split-screen working on the Series S, which is taking more time, but is in progress," said Dous. "This is a huge technical hurdle, but we are unable to release the game on the ecosystem without this feature.

"Far from being exclusive, we have no exclusivity deal that prevents us from launching on Xbox. The issue is a technical hurdle. We cannot remove the split-screen feature because we are obliged to launch with feature parity, and so continue to try and make it work.

"We have quite a few engineers working very hard to do what no other RPG of this scale has achieved: seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op on Series S. We hope to have an update by the end of the year."

We have quite a few engineers working very hard to do what no other RPG of this scale has achieved: seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op on Series S. We hope to have an update by the end of the year. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) July 31, 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on August 3, and for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles