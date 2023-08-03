By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Capcom Updates Its Best-Sellers List - RE4 at 3.7M, Monster Hunter World at 18.8M

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 305 Views

Capcom has updated its list of Platinum Titles, games that have sold over one million units as of June 30, 2023. The list includes 114 games with sales over one million units, 57 over two million units, 13 over five million units, and five over 10 million units sold.

The one new release on the charts is Street Fighter 6, which sold 1.9 million units as of June 30. Capcom did announce the fighting game sold over two million units as of July 6.

Resident Evil 4 remake sold 1.2 million units to bring lifetime sales to 4.9 million units, Resident Evil 2 remake sold 700,000 units to bring sales to 12.6 million units, and Resident Evil 3 remake sold 600,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 7.6 million units. 

Resident Evil 7: biohazard sold 400,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 12.4 million units and Resident Evil Village sold 400,000 units to bring sales to 8.3 million units and 

Monster Hunter Rise sold 500,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 13.2 million units. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sold 700,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 6.1 million units.

Monster Hunter: World sold 200,000 units in the quarter to bring lifetime sales to 19 million units, while the Iceborne expansion sold 300,000 units for a total of 10.5 million units.

Street Fighter V sold 100,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 7.3 million units. Devil May Cry 5 sold 300,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 7.2 million units. Devil May Cry HD Collection sold 100,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 1.5 million units. Capcom Arcade Stadium sold 200,000 units to bring lifetime sales to 1.3 million units.

Check out the complete list below:


